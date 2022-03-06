AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after acquiring an additional 515,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 94,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after acquiring an additional 324,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 487,021 shares of company stock worth $62,712,832. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.56. 5,389,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,895,744. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $266.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

