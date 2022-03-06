Apella Capital LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,782 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of BATS:OMFL traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 100,710 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21.

