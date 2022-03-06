Apella Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.94. 921,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.08. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

