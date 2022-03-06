Apella Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 221.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,646 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.5% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 2,048 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 4,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 251,089 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $84,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,374 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT traded down $6.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,356,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,323,028. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $226.46 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

