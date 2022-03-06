Curio Governance (CGT) Price Tops $0.0591

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Curio Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio Governance has a total market capitalization of $746,362.41 and $1.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00035222 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00104243 BTC.
About Curio Governance
According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “
Buying and Selling Curio Governance
