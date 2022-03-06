Brokerages Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.69. Floor & Decor reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,734,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,333,000 after buying an additional 367,441 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 720,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,111,000 after buying an additional 352,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,314,000 after buying an additional 333,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,884. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

