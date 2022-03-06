Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) will announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.24. Henry Schein posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.98. 969,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $87.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.