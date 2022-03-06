Short Interest in Onyx Acquisition Co I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Increases By 37.5%

Onyx Acquisition Co I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONYX. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co I in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co I in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co I in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co I in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co I in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000.

Shares of Onyx Acquisition Co I stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,536. Onyx Acquisition Co I has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92.

Onyx Acquisition Co I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Onyx Acquisition Co I is based in New York.

