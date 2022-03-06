Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.250-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

GTLS traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $143.78. 362,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,275. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.67 and its 200-day moving average is $163.95.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 502,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,106,000 after purchasing an additional 101,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 56.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

