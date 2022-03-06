Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Position Raised by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 120.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 592,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.2% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $845,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,043 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $19,274,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 405,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,145,000 after acquiring an additional 62,150 shares during the period.

BNDX traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,609. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.14 and a one year high of $58.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

