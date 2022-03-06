Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stock Position Lowered by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Black Hills by 124.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Black Hills by 16.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Black Hills by 774.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 40,722 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKH. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of BKH traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.78. 458,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,517. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average is $67.58. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

