Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 5,802 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,202 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in VMware by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 301 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in VMware by 53.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in VMware by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 356 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,832. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.92.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMW shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

