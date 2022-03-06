Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Position Boosted by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group comprises about 1.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAFT traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.69. 65,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,775. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.45 and a one year high of $88.28.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.46. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In other news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

