Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 72,310 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,310 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,566,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,915. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

