Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Decreases By 26.7%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,754,900 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 3,757,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 466.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.06. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476. Singapore Exchange has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

