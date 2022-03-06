Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.