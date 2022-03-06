Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Drops By 39.9%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the January 31st total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

SWMAY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,364. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

