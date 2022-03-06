Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up about 1.3% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Carrier Global by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 85,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CARR traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,255,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

