Family Capital Trust Co Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.25. 2,980,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.74.

