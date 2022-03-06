Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after buying an additional 993,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,375,000 after acquiring an additional 682,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $397.34. 6,321,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,766,779. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $342.59 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.50 and a 200-day moving average of $416.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

