Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises approximately 1.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 2,941.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of O traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,697,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,542. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $74.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

