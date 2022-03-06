Zeepin Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Zeepin has a market cap of $281,470.74 and approximately $28,060.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.60 or 0.06732764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,129.80 or 0.99694026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

