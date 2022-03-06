The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,051,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after buying an additional 370,564 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,503,000 after buying an additional 273,395 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,680,000 after buying an additional 211,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,019,611 shares of company stock valued at $207,158,028 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,389. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.06 and a fifty-two week high of $213.18. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.89.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

