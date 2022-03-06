Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Valmont Industries reported earnings of $2.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $12.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $12.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $14.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.47. 109,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,904. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

