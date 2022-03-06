Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.180-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.330-$0.380 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.95. 4,278,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,130,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,775,000 after acquiring an additional 548,577 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $6,421,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

