First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 158.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,528 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 141.5% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after buying an additional 92,528 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

