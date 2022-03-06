Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,137 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.06.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $195.66 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

