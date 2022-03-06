Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.960-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. 1,656,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,335. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 719,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

