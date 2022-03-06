Short Interest in CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Declines By 30.2%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,400 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 565,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 219.1 days.

CCDBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 931. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $59.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.