Short Interest in CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Declines By 30.2%

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,400 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 565,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 219.1 days.

CCDBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 931. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $59.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90.

CCL Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

