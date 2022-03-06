Short Interest in Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Declines By 33.3%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BSEFY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 645. Benesse has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14.
Benesse Company Profile (Get Rating)
