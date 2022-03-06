Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 1,711 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of WDC traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,761,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,788. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $78.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

