Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 6,573.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,039 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Patterson Companies by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDCO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.75. 720,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

