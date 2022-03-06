44 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 148.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Public Storage by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.36. The stock had a trading volume of 697,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,051. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.17. Public Storage has a one year low of $229.50 and a one year high of $379.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.62.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

