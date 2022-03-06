Insider Selling: Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Real Foley sold 10,500 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$467,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,015 shares in the company, valued at C$45,167.50.

Shares of TSE TECK.A traded up C$1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$54.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The stock has a market cap of C$29.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.36. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$28.70 and a 1-year high of C$54.41.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

