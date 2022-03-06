Tri Star Advisors Inc. Buys 191 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.7% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 353,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,391,520. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.57. 17,162,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,497,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

