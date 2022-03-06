Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

