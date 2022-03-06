Bonness Enterprises Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for 2.5% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 167,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after acquiring an additional 98,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 112.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,784,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,483. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $140.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.74 and its 200 day moving average is $111.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

