Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

