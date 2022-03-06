DNB Asset Management AS Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.65.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $318.31 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.77 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.17 and its 200-day moving average is $318.93.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.