Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.58 Million

Analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) to report $275.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $274.20 million and the highest is $277.10 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $266.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

OZK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

OZK traded down $3.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 874,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,849. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.61. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 376.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 984,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,493,000 after buying an additional 777,477 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,094,000 after purchasing an additional 532,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 55.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 328,418 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 175.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 389,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 248,122 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 36.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 872,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

