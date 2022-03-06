DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 12,280 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.57.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

