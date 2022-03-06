Analysts Anticipate WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.01. WideOpenWest also posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.41 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WOW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of WOW stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.83. 429,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,670. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $319,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $42,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $787,420 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 951,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 239,540 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 979.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 299,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 271,829 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

