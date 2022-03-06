44 Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy comprises about 1.9% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,763,000 after acquiring an additional 116,915 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $8,837,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.15. 1,156,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,603. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $116.26.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

