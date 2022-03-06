44 Wealth Management LLC Has $6.65 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1,942.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,124 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up about 2.3% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 2,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $228,416.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,630 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.33. 4,675,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $77.25 and a one year high of $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

