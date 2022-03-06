Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 1,626 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 125.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 804,411 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after purchasing an additional 512,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,808. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $86.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

