Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.370-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $595 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $609.91 million.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 482,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WWW. B. Riley cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.