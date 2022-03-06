Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 368 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,620 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of HP by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of HP by 16.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,929 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,425 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.