Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $577,000 Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

TU stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,593. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

