Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 25,316 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,316 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises 1.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 111,546 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,398,000 after purchasing an additional 235,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,007,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.01%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

