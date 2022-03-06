SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $183.68 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.10.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

